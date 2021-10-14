Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer CSRE has secured $32 million of financing to help fund the acquisition and conversion of a vacant 381-room Marriott hotel in Farmington, Conn, into a 225-room apartment property Kriss Capital provided the floating-rate loan,...
Rentvcom AWH Partners has paid $417 million, or $287,586/room, for the 145-room Hilton Garden Inn in Fremont, Calif The New York hotel investor purchased the property from Baywood Hotels of Columbia, Md, which was represented in the deal by Colliers...
Multi-Housing News Rise48 Equity has paid $561 million, or $159,375/unit, for the 352-unit Solano Vista Apartments in Glendale, Ariz The Phoenix investor purchased the property from Sundance Bay LLC of Salt Lake City, which had bought it two years...
Rentvcom Tandem Diabetes has agreed to lease 182,000 square feet of office and laboratory space at the 350,000-sf Del Mar Corporate Centre in San Diego The medical device company was represented in the lease by CBRE, while the landlord, Kilroy...
Dallas Morning News Davis Development has purchased more than 11 acres in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas, for a pair of multifamily projects The development site, north of State Highway 121 and west of Alma Road, is part of the 2,200-acre...
Commercial Observer PMC Property Group has secured $155 million of financing against the 331-unit Riverwalk apartment project in Philadelphia New York Community Bank provided the loan, which has a 10-year term and a coupon of less than 3 percent...
Denver Business Journal An entity of AMLI Residential has paid $181 million, or about $572,784/unit, for the 316-unit apartment property at 1633 North Pearl St in Denver The Atlanta company purchased the property from its developer, Southern Land Co...
Dallas Morning News Ground has broken on an 888-room Loews Arlington Hotel in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The massive property will house the 150,000-square-foot Arlington Convention Center and will include 260,000 sf of meeting space...
Puget Sound Business Journal Abacus Capital Group has paid $144 million, or about $431,138/unit, for the 334-unit Ridgedale Apartments in Bellevue, Wash The New York investor purchased the property from the Ezralow Co of Los Angeles, which had paid...