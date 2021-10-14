Log In or Subscribe to read more
Local developers Dirk Erickson and John and Marcia Bouquet have secured $3122 million of financing for the construction of BRYK on Broadway, a 180-unit affordable-housing property in Rochester, Minn NorthMarq arranged the loan, which was provided by...
Commercial Observer Opal Holdings has paid $553 million, or $21309/sf, for the CGI Building, a 259,511-square-foot office property in Fairfax, Va The New York investor bought the property from PGIM Real Estate, which had acquired it in 2006 for $687...
Commercial Observer CSRE has secured $32 million of financing to help fund the acquisition and conversion of a vacant 381-room Marriott hotel in Farmington, Conn, into a 225-room apartment property Kriss Capital provided the floating-rate loan,...
AZ Big Media Comunale Properties has broken ground on Chandler Connection, a 201,000-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The Denver developer is building the property at 2411 East Germann Road, about 27 miles southeast of Phoenix...
Dallas Morning News Davis Development has purchased more than 11 acres in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas, for a pair of multifamily projects The development site, north of State Highway 121 and west of Alma Road, is part of the 2,200-acre...
Commercial Observer PMC Property Group has secured $155 million of financing against the 331-unit Riverwalk apartment project in Philadelphia New York Community Bank provided the loan, which has a 10-year term and a coupon of less than 3 percent...
Dallas Morning News Ground has broken on an 888-room Loews Arlington Hotel in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The massive property will house the 150,000-square-foot Arlington Convention Center and will include 260,000 sf of meeting space...
Kansas City Business Journal Opus Group has broken ground on the first building at the Liberty Heartland Logistics Center in Liberty, Mo The 166 million-square-foot property is being built on behalf of Hallmark Cards Inc It is expected to cost $985...
Orlando Business Journal A joint venture of American Landmark Apartments and Dezer Development wants to add more units to the Deseo Grande apartment property, which is currently under construction in Orlando, Fla The venture already is building 365...