Commercial Observer CSRE has secured $32 million of financing to help fund the acquisition and conversion of a vacant 381-room Marriott hotel in Farmington, Conn, into a 225-room apartment property Kriss Capital provided the floating-rate loan,...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $51 million of mortgage financing against the 263-unit Broadstone Trailside apartment complex in the Raleigh, NC, suburb of Morrisville, NC The property, at 5860 McCrimmon Parkway, near the Research Triangle Park...
Trez Capital has provided $782 million of financing for the construction of the Julia, a 323-unit apartment property that’s being built in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood The property, at 1625 NW 20th St, just north of the Civic Center...
Commercial Observer Greystone has originated $573 million of Fannie Mae financing against two affordable-housing properties with a combined 396 units in New York City It wrote a $45 million loan against the 331-unit West Farms Estates, at 1314 West...
The Federal Housing Finance Agency has relaxed the lending cap it imposes on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, allowing each to fund up to $78 billion of multifamily loans next year That’s up more than 11 percent from the $70 billion cap the...
A venture of David Werner Real Estate, Carlton Associates Inc and Onyx Partners has recapitalized a portfolio of apartment properties in the Southern United States by bringing in 3650 REIT as a preferred equity investor The $935 million transaction...
The Real Deal Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has provided $300 million of financing against Solar Carve Tower, a 160,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Aurora Capital Associates and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies has negotiated a three-year extension of what had been a $300 million CMBS loan against a portfolio of limited- and full-service hotels in New York The New York...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bella Property LLC has paid $261 million, or $125,481/unit, for the 208-unit Pinebrook Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla The Greensboro, NC, company bought the property from Odessa Realty Investments of...