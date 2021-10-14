Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ Peloton Interactive has signed a lease for 840,000 square feet at the 41 million-sf Linden Logistics Center in Linden, NJ, about 20 miles southwest of Manhattan A venture of Advance Realty Investors, Greek Development and PGIM Real...
Boston Business Journal Herb Chambers has agreed to pay $205 million, or $232,47/sf, for the 88,182-square-foot office building at 400 Mystic Ave in the Boston suburb of Medford, Mass The automobile dealership is buying the property from Eastern...
AZ Big Media Comunale Properties has broken ground on Chandler Connection, a 201,000-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The Denver developer is building the property at 2411 East Germann Road, about 27 miles southeast of Phoenix...
CBRE has provided $242 million of Freddie Mac financing to help facilitate the purchase, by a Harbert Management Corp fund, of Parkside at Craig Ranch, a 1,824-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The loan is said to be the...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $51 million of mortgage financing against the 263-unit Broadstone Trailside apartment complex in the Raleigh, NC, suburb of Morrisville, NC The property, at 5860 McCrimmon Parkway, near the Research Triangle Park...
Trez Capital has provided $782 million of financing for the construction of the Julia, a 323-unit apartment property that’s being built in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood The property, at 1625 NW 20th St, just north of the Civic Center...
The Real Deal The Adoni Group has paid $192 million, or $61440/sf, for the 31,250-square-foot shopping center at 260 North Ave East in Westfield, NJ, about 20 miles southwest of Manhattan The New York investor bought the property from ACNY...
The Real Deal ZG Capital Partners has agreed to pay $40 million, or $49383/sf, for the 81,000-square-foot office building at 836 Broadway in Manhattan The New York investor is buying the property from an undisclosed seller that had owned it since...
Commercial Observer Greystone has originated $573 million of Fannie Mae financing against two affordable-housing properties with a combined 396 units in New York City It wrote a $45 million loan against the 331-unit West Farms Estates, at 1314 West...