Bisnow Bank of America has provided $69 million of construction financing against a 198-unit apartment project in Bethesda, Md Washington Property Co, a Bethesda real estate company, is developing the 22-story property and plans to break ground on...
REJournals A venture of PCCP LLC and Capital Partners has acquired Diamond Lake Road Distribution Center, a 386,724-square-foot industrial property in Rogers, Minn The sales price was not disclosed PCCP, of Los Angeles, and Capital Partners, of...
Commercial Observer CSRE has secured $32 million of financing to help fund the acquisition and conversion of a vacant 381-room Marriott hotel in Farmington, Conn, into a 225-room apartment property Kriss Capital provided the floating-rate loan,...
AZ Big Media Comunale Properties has broken ground on Chandler Connection, a 201,000-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The Denver developer is building the property at 2411 East Germann Road, about 27 miles southeast of Phoenix...
CBRE has provided $242 million of Freddie Mac financing to help facilitate the purchase, by a Harbert Management Corp fund, of Parkside at Craig Ranch, a 1,824-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The loan is said to be the...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $51 million of mortgage financing against the 263-unit Broadstone Trailside apartment complex in the Raleigh, NC, suburb of Morrisville, NC The property, at 5860 McCrimmon Parkway, near the Research Triangle Park...
Trez Capital has provided $782 million of financing for the construction of the Julia, a 323-unit apartment property that’s being built in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood The property, at 1625 NW 20th St, just north of the Civic Center...
Crain’s Chicago Business An entity of Inland Real Estate Group of Cos has paid $1225 million, or $306,250/unit, for Dwell at Naperville, a 400-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill The Oak Brook, Ill, investment manager purchased the...
Commercial Observer Greystone has originated $573 million of Fannie Mae financing against two affordable-housing properties with a combined 396 units in New York City It wrote a $45 million loan against the 331-unit West Farms Estates, at 1314 West...