Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Tailwind Investment Group and Roxborough Group has paid $536 million, or $272,081/unit, for the 197-unit Vue apartment property in San Bernardino, Calif Tailwind Investment Group of Newport Beach, Calif, and Roxborough Group of San...
Boston Business Journal Herb Chambers has agreed to pay $205 million, or $232,47/sf, for the 88,182-square-foot office building at 400 Mystic Ave in the Boston suburb of Medford, Mass The automobile dealership is buying the property from Eastern...
AZ Big Media Comunale Properties has broken ground on Chandler Connection, a 201,000-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The Denver developer is building the property at 2411 East Germann Road, about 27 miles southeast of Phoenix...
Avanti Residential has paid $102 million, or $451,327/unit, for Sanctuary Doral, a 226-unit apartment property in Doral, Fla The Denver investor bought the property from its developer, Shoma Group of Miami, in a deal brokered by Walker & Dunlop...
FPA Multifamily has paid $3025 million, or about $308,673/unit, for Hidden Village, a 98-unit apartment property in the Portland, Ore, suburb of West Linn, Ore The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property from Guardian Real Estate...
Multi-Housing News Rise48 Equity has paid $561 million, or $159,375/unit, for the 352-unit Solano Vista Apartments in Glendale, Ariz The Phoenix investor purchased the property from Sundance Bay LLC of Salt Lake City, which had bought it two years...
Rentvcom Tandem Diabetes has agreed to lease 182,000 square feet of office and laboratory space at the 350,000-sf Del Mar Corporate Centre in San Diego The medical device company was represented in the lease by CBRE, while the landlord, Kilroy...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report GMF Capital has paid $663 million, or $255,000/unit, for the 260-unit Circa at FishHawk Ranch apartment property in Lithia, Fla, about 20 miles southwest of Tampa, Fla The New York investment manager bought...
Crain’s Chicago Business An entity of Inland Real Estate Group of Cos has paid $1225 million, or $306,250/unit, for Dwell at Naperville, a 400-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill The Oak Brook, Ill, investment manager purchased the...