Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer CSRE has secured $32 million of financing to help fund the acquisition and conversion of a vacant 381-room Marriott hotel in Farmington, Conn, into a 225-room apartment property Kriss Capital provided the floating-rate loan,...
Boston Business Journal Herb Chambers has agreed to pay $205 million, or $232,47/sf, for the 88,182-square-foot office building at 400 Mystic Ave in the Boston suburb of Medford, Mass The automobile dealership is buying the property from Eastern...
Tenants signed 87 million square feet of leases in Manhattan in the third quarter, the largest total since the fourth quarter of 2019, according to CBRE That was a 104 percent increase from the second quarter, but remains 5 percent below the...
Rentvcom Tandem Diabetes has agreed to lease 182,000 square feet of office and laboratory space at the 350,000-sf Del Mar Corporate Centre in San Diego The medical device company was represented in the lease by CBRE, while the landlord, Kilroy...
The Real Deal The Adoni Group has paid $192 million, or $61440/sf, for the 31,250-square-foot shopping center at 260 North Ave East in Westfield, NJ, about 20 miles southwest of Manhattan The New York investor bought the property from ACNY...
The Real Deal ZG Capital Partners has agreed to pay $40 million, or $49383/sf, for the 81,000-square-foot office building at 836 Broadway in Manhattan The New York investor is buying the property from an undisclosed seller that had owned it since...
Commercial Observer Greystone has originated $573 million of Fannie Mae financing against two affordable-housing properties with a combined 396 units in New York City It wrote a $45 million loan against the 331-unit West Farms Estates, at 1314 West...
The Real Deal Carlyle Group has paid $34 million, or $850,000/unit, for the 40-unit Knitting Factory Lofts in Brooklyn, NY The Washington, DC, investment manager bought the residential property from Freo Group, which had acquired it in January 2020...
The Real Deal Orchard Technologies has signed a lease for 107,000 square feet at 195 Broadway, a 11 million-sf office building in Manhattan The homebuilding startup’s lease is for 10 years It will occupy a portion of the 24th floor, as well as...