Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Tailwind Investment Group and Roxborough Group has paid $536 million, or $272,081/unit, for the 197-unit Vue apartment property in San Bernardino, Calif Tailwind Investment Group of Newport Beach, Calif, and Roxborough Group of San...
Commercial Observer CSRE has secured $32 million of financing to help fund the acquisition and conversion of a vacant 381-room Marriott hotel in Farmington, Conn, into a 225-room apartment property Kriss Capital provided the floating-rate loan,...
Real Estate NJ Peloton Interactive has signed a lease for 840,000 square feet at the 41 million-sf Linden Logistics Center in Linden, NJ, about 20 miles southwest of Manhattan A venture of Advance Realty Investors, Greek Development and PGIM Real...
Rentvcom AWH Partners has paid $417 million, or $287,586/room, for the 145-room Hilton Garden Inn in Fremont, Calif The New York hotel investor purchased the property from Baywood Hotels of Columbia, Md, which was represented in the deal by Colliers...
Avanti Residential has paid $102 million, or $451,327/unit, for Sanctuary Doral, a 226-unit apartment property in Doral, Fla The Denver investor bought the property from its developer, Shoma Group of Miami, in a deal brokered by Walker & Dunlop...
FPA Multifamily has paid $3025 million, or about $308,673/unit, for Hidden Village, a 98-unit apartment property in the Portland, Ore, suburb of West Linn, Ore The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property from Guardian Real Estate...
Multi-Housing News Rise48 Equity has paid $561 million, or $159,375/unit, for the 352-unit Solano Vista Apartments in Glendale, Ariz The Phoenix investor purchased the property from Sundance Bay LLC of Salt Lake City, which had bought it two years...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report GMF Capital has paid $663 million, or $255,000/unit, for the 260-unit Circa at FishHawk Ranch apartment property in Lithia, Fla, about 20 miles southwest of Tampa, Fla The New York investment manager bought...
Crain’s Chicago Business An entity of Inland Real Estate Group of Cos has paid $1225 million, or $306,250/unit, for Dwell at Naperville, a 400-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill The Oak Brook, Ill, investment manager purchased the...