Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Tailwind Investment Group and Roxborough Group has paid $536 million, or $272,081/unit, for the 197-unit Vue apartment property in San Bernardino, Calif Tailwind Investment Group of Newport Beach, Calif, and Roxborough Group of San...
Boston Business Journal Herb Chambers has agreed to pay $205 million, or $232,47/sf, for the 88,182-square-foot office building at 400 Mystic Ave in the Boston suburb of Medford, Mass The automobile dealership is buying the property from Eastern...
Rentvcom AWH Partners has paid $417 million, or $287,586/room, for the 145-room Hilton Garden Inn in Fremont, Calif The New York hotel investor purchased the property from Baywood Hotels of Columbia, Md, which was represented in the deal by Colliers...
Avanti Residential has paid $102 million, or $451,327/unit, for Sanctuary Doral, a 226-unit apartment property in Doral, Fla The Denver investor bought the property from its developer, Shoma Group of Miami, in a deal brokered by Walker & Dunlop...
FPA Multifamily has paid $3025 million, or about $308,673/unit, for Hidden Village, a 98-unit apartment property in the Portland, Ore, suburb of West Linn, Ore The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property from Guardian Real Estate...
Multi-Housing News Rise48 Equity has paid $561 million, or $159,375/unit, for the 352-unit Solano Vista Apartments in Glendale, Ariz The Phoenix investor purchased the property from Sundance Bay LLC of Salt Lake City, which had bought it two years...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report GMF Capital has paid $663 million, or $255,000/unit, for the 260-unit Circa at FishHawk Ranch apartment property in Lithia, Fla, about 20 miles southwest of Tampa, Fla The New York investment manager bought...
Crain’s Chicago Business An entity of Inland Real Estate Group of Cos has paid $1225 million, or $306,250/unit, for Dwell at Naperville, a 400-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill The Oak Brook, Ill, investment manager purchased the...
CGI Merchant Group is in talks to buy the 263-room Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, from the Trump Organization, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal that said a deal valued at more than $370 million – possibly $400...