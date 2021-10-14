Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The EpiCentre mixed-use property in Charlotte, NC, whose $85 million CMBS loan moved to special servicing earlier this year, has been appraised at a value of $87 million, down from $1305 million in 2014 The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $842 million CMBS loan against the Square One Mall in the Boston suburb of Saugus, Mass, which was slated to mature in January, has been extended by five years to January 2027 The loan, securitized...
Tenants signed 87 million square feet of leases in Manhattan in the third quarter, the largest total since the fourth quarter of 2019, according to CBRE That was a 104 percent increase from the second quarter, but remains 5 percent below the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies has negotiated a three-year extension of what had been a $300 million CMBS loan against a portfolio of limited- and full-service hotels in New York The New York...
Hartz Mountain Industries in recent months had offered to pay off a troubled $80 million CMBS loan against its 358-room Sheraton Lincoln Harbor Hotel in Weehawken, NJ, only to have that bid rejected by the loan's special servicer It's now hired a...
Rialto Capital Advisors is leading a ranking of most-active buyers of CMBS conduit B-pieces through the first nine months of the year But KKR Real Estate Credit Opportunity Partners was the most active retainer of horizontal risk from conduit deals...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of commercial mortgages outstanding in the United States grew by $6074 billion, or 15 percent during the second quarter, to $398 trillion, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association The...
Philadelphia Business Journal GlaxoSmithKline plans on vacating the 207,779-square-foot office building at 4411 South Broad St that it fully leases in Philadelphia The pharmaceuticals company will occupy 46,000 sf at the FMC Tower, at 2929 Walnut...
Municipalities issued permits for 632,000 apartment units in properties with five or more units each in August, according to data from the United States Census Bureau That's the most for any month since June 2015 But it might not mean that the...