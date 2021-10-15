Log In or Subscribe to read more
Local developers Dirk Erickson and John and Marcia Bouquet have secured $3122 million of financing for the construction of BRYK on Broadway, a 180-unit affordable-housing property in Rochester, Minn NorthMarq arranged the loan, which was provided by...
Bisnow Bank of America has provided $69 million of construction financing against a 198-unit apartment project in Bethesda, Md Washington Property Co, a Bethesda real estate company, is developing the 22-story property and plans to break ground on...
Commercial Observer CSRE has secured $32 million of financing to help fund the acquisition and conversion of a vacant 381-room Marriott hotel in Farmington, Conn, into a 225-room apartment property Kriss Capital provided the floating-rate loan,...
AZ Big Media Comunale Properties has broken ground on Chandler Connection, a 201,000-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The Denver developer is building the property at 2411 East Germann Road, about 27 miles southeast of Phoenix...
Rentvcom AWH Partners has paid $417 million, or $287,586/room, for the 145-room Hilton Garden Inn in Fremont, Calif The New York hotel investor purchased the property from Baywood Hotels of Columbia, Md, which was represented in the deal by Colliers...
Multi-Housing News Rise48 Equity has paid $561 million, or $159,375/unit, for the 352-unit Solano Vista Apartments in Glendale, Ariz The Phoenix investor purchased the property from Sundance Bay LLC of Salt Lake City, which had bought it two years...
Rentvcom Tandem Diabetes has agreed to lease 182,000 square feet of office and laboratory space at the 350,000-sf Del Mar Corporate Centre in San Diego The medical device company was represented in the lease by CBRE, while the landlord, Kilroy...
Dallas Morning News Davis Development has purchased more than 11 acres in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas, for a pair of multifamily projects The development site, north of State Highway 121 and west of Alma Road, is part of the 2,200-acre...
Commercial Observer PMC Property Group has secured $155 million of financing against the 331-unit Riverwalk apartment project in Philadelphia New York Community Bank provided the loan, which has a 10-year term and a coupon of less than 3 percent...