Dallas Morning News Loloi Rugs has opened a 450,000-square-foot distribution center at 4130 Port Blvd in Dallas The Dallas rugs manufacturer’s new warehouse is part of the Dallas Southport Center industrial property The company, which was...
Dallas Morning News Towers at Park Central, a two-building office complex in Dallas, has been brought to the sales market JLL has the listing for the property, with about 850,000 square feet near the southwest corner of LBJ Freeway and North Central...
Rockwood Capital has paid $298 million, or $425,714/unit, for the 70-unit apartment property at 333 Central Ave in Westfield, NJ, about 25 miles southwest of Manhattan The San Francisco investment manager bought the property from a venture of...
Commercial Observer Opal Holdings has paid $553 million, or $21309/sf, for the CGI Building, a 259,511-square-foot office property in Fairfax, Va The New York investor bought the property from PGIM Real Estate, which had acquired it in 2006 for $687...
REJournals A venture of PCCP LLC and Capital Partners has acquired Diamond Lake Road Distribution Center, a 386,724-square-foot industrial property in Rogers, Minn The sales price was not disclosed PCCP, of Los Angeles, and Capital Partners, of...
The Highlands Ranch, Colo, REIT has paid $115 million for the 320-unit Smith Valley Forge Apartments in King of Prussia, Pa It funded the acquisition by tapping a line of credit, but expects to take that out with proceeds from an upcoming sale of...
A venture of Tailwind Investment Group and Roxborough Group has paid $536 million, or $272,081/unit, for the 197-unit Vue apartment property in San Bernardino, Calif Tailwind Investment Group of Newport Beach, Calif, and Roxborough Group of San...
Boston Business Journal Herb Chambers has agreed to pay $205 million, or $232,47/sf, for the 88,182-square-foot office building at 400 Mystic Ave in the Boston suburb of Medford, Mass The automobile dealership is buying the property from Eastern...
Rentvcom AWH Partners has paid $417 million, or $287,586/room, for the 145-room Hilton Garden Inn in Fremont, Calif The New York hotel investor purchased the property from Baywood Hotels of Columbia, Md, which was represented in the deal by Colliers...