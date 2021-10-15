Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Zara Realty has secured $83 million of construction financing for the 223-unit apartment building at 153-10 88th Ave in Queens, NY Emigrant Bank and Arbor Realty Trust provided the debt, which was arranged by JLL Zara, a Queens...
Commercial Observer Harbor Group International has secured $558 million of financing to help fund its $760 million, or $87360/sf, purchase of 51 West 52nd St, an 870,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs...
Local developers Dirk Erickson and John and Marcia Bouquet have secured $3122 million of financing for the construction of BRYK on Broadway, a 180-unit affordable-housing property in Rochester, Minn NorthMarq arranged the loan, which was provided by...
Commercial Observer CSRE has secured $32 million of financing to help fund the acquisition and conversion of a vacant 381-room Marriott hotel in Farmington, Conn, into a 225-room apartment property Kriss Capital provided the floating-rate loan,...
CBRE has provided $242 million of Freddie Mac financing to help facilitate the purchase, by a Harbert Management Corp fund, of Parkside at Craig Ranch, a 1,824-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The loan is said to be the...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $51 million of mortgage financing against the 263-unit Broadstone Trailside apartment complex in the Raleigh, NC, suburb of Morrisville, NC The property, at 5860 McCrimmon Parkway, near the Research Triangle Park...
Trez Capital has provided $782 million of financing for the construction of the Julia, a 323-unit apartment property that’s being built in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood The property, at 1625 NW 20th St, just north of the Civic Center...
Commercial Observer Greystone has originated $573 million of Fannie Mae financing against two affordable-housing properties with a combined 396 units in New York City It wrote a $45 million loan against the 331-unit West Farms Estates, at 1314 West...
The Federal Housing Finance Agency has relaxed the lending cap it imposes on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, allowing each to fund up to $78 billion of multifamily loans next year That’s up more than 11 percent from the $70 billion cap the...