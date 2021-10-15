Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Loloi Rugs has opened a 450,000-square-foot distribution center at 4130 Port Blvd in Dallas The Dallas rugs manufacturer’s new warehouse is part of the Dallas Southport Center industrial property The company, which was...
Real Estate NJ Peloton Interactive has signed a lease for 840,000 square feet at the 41 million-sf Linden Logistics Center in Linden, NJ, about 20 miles southwest of Manhattan A venture of Advance Realty Investors, Greek Development and PGIM Real...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are actively managed by special servicers declined for the 12th straight month in September to $4104 billion, according to Trepp Inc That amounts to 748 percent of the $54834...
Tenants signed 87 million square feet of leases in Manhattan in the third quarter, the largest total since the fourth quarter of 2019, according to CBRE That was a 104 percent increase from the second quarter, but remains 5 percent below the...
Rentvcom Tandem Diabetes has agreed to lease 182,000 square feet of office and laboratory space at the 350,000-sf Del Mar Corporate Centre in San Diego The medical device company was represented in the lease by CBRE, while the landlord, Kilroy...
The Real Deal Orchard Technologies has signed a lease for 107,000 square feet at 195 Broadway, a 11 million-sf office building in Manhattan The homebuilding startup’s lease is for 10 years It will occupy a portion of the 24th floor, as well as...
Rialto Capital Advisors is leading a ranking of most-active buyers of CMBS conduit B-pieces through the first nine months of the year But KKR Real Estate Credit Opportunity Partners was the most active retainer of horizontal risk from conduit deals...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of commercial mortgages outstanding in the United States grew by $6074 billion, or 15 percent during the second quarter, to $398 trillion, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association The...
Philadelphia Business Journal GlaxoSmithKline plans on vacating the 207,779-square-foot office building at 4411 South Broad St that it fully leases in Philadelphia The pharmaceuticals company will occupy 46,000 sf at the FMC Tower, at 2929 Walnut...