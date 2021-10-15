Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Loloi Rugs has opened a 450,000-square-foot distribution center at 4130 Port Blvd in Dallas The Dallas rugs manufacturer’s new warehouse is part of the Dallas Southport Center industrial property The company, which was...
The Real Deal A venture of Monadnock Development, the Sisters of Charity Housing Development Corp and the Master Group is planning to build a 360-unit affordable-housing project in Staten Island, NY The property is being planned for a vacant lot...
The Real Deal Zara Realty has secured $83 million of construction financing for the 223-unit apartment building at 153-10 88th Ave in Queens, NY Emigrant Bank and Arbor Realty Trust provided the debt, which was arranged by JLL Zara, a Queens...
AZ Big Media An affiliate of Sears Financial Corp has broken ground on the Alexander, a 209-unit apartment property in Marana, Ariz The Tucson, Ariz, company is building the property at 3915 West Aerie Drive, about 12 miles northwest of downtown...
Local developers Dirk Erickson and John and Marcia Bouquet have secured $3122 million of financing for the construction of BRYK on Broadway, a 180-unit affordable-housing property in Rochester, Minn NorthMarq arranged the loan, which was provided by...
Bisnow Bank of America has provided $69 million of construction financing against a 198-unit apartment project in Bethesda, Md Washington Property Co, a Bethesda real estate company, is developing the 22-story property and plans to break ground on...
REJournals A venture of PCCP LLC and Capital Partners has acquired Diamond Lake Road Distribution Center, a 386,724-square-foot industrial property in Rogers, Minn The sales price was not disclosed PCCP, of Los Angeles, and Capital Partners, of...
Commercial Observer CSRE has secured $32 million of financing to help fund the acquisition and conversion of a vacant 381-room Marriott hotel in Farmington, Conn, into a 225-room apartment property Kriss Capital provided the floating-rate loan,...
AZ Big Media Comunale Properties has broken ground on Chandler Connection, a 201,000-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The Denver developer is building the property at 2411 East Germann Road, about 27 miles southeast of Phoenix...