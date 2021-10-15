Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bayshore Investment Partners has paid $405 million for two apartment properties with a total of 200 units in Brandon, Fla, a Tampa, Fla, suburb The Miami investor paid $2245 million, or $200,446/unit, for...
Invesco Real Estate has paid $50 million, or $21044/sf, for a 237,600-square-foot distribution center in Holbrook, NY, on Long Island The Atlanta investment manager bought the property from a venture of Drake Real Estate Partners and Pacer Partners,...
Commercial Observer A venture of Morgan Stanley and Meridian Property Co has paid $815 million, or $1,207/sf, for the Beverly Hills Medical Plaza, a 67,510-square-foot medical office property in Beverly Hills, Calif, about 12 miles west of Los...
Dallas Morning News Capital Commercial Investments has bought Waterview 190, a 230,000-square-foot office property next to the University of Texas – Dallas campus The Austin, Texas, investor purchased the two-building property, at 17655 and...
Rockwood Capital has paid $298 million, or $425,714/unit, for the 70-unit apartment property at 333 Central Ave in Westfield, NJ, about 25 miles southwest of Manhattan The San Francisco investment manager bought the property from a venture of...
Commercial Observer Opal Holdings has paid $553 million, or $21309/sf, for the CGI Building, a 259,511-square-foot office property in Fairfax, Va The New York investor bought the property from PGIM Real Estate, which had acquired it in 2006 for $687...
REJournals A venture of PCCP LLC and Capital Partners has acquired Diamond Lake Road Distribution Center, a 386,724-square-foot industrial property in Rogers, Minn The sales price was not disclosed PCCP, of Los Angeles, and Capital Partners, of...
The Highlands Ranch, Colo, REIT has paid $115 million for the 320-unit Smith Valley Forge Apartments in King of Prussia, Pa It funded the acquisition by tapping a line of credit, but expects to take that out with proceeds from an upcoming sale of...
A venture of Tailwind Investment Group and Roxborough Group has paid $536 million, or $272,081/unit, for the 197-unit Vue apartment property in San Bernardino, Calif Tailwind Investment Group of Newport Beach, Calif, and Roxborough Group of San...