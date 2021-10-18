Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Allstate Investments has sold the Palm Gate Plaza, a 57,070-square-foot retail property in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $125 million, or about $21903/sf The West Palm Beach company sold the property, on 487 acres at 3899...
South Florida Business Journal IM Data Centers has paid $158 million, or about $17493/sf, for a 90,320-square-foot data center at 100 NE 80th Terrace in Miami The Sunrise, Fla, company bought the property from an affiliate of Florida East Coast...
A venture of Arden Group and Vesta Realty Partners has acquired the Solutionreach building, a 145,646-square-foot office property in Lehi, Utah Arden, of Philadelphia, and Vesta, of Salt Lake City, purchased the property from a venture of Gardner Co...
Western Wealth Capital has paid $64 million, or $241,509/unit, for Delano, a 265-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment manager purchased the property from S2 Capital of Dallas, which had bought it in 2019...
Dallas Morning News Talon Private Capital has bought 2626 Cole, a 121,000-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Uptown area The Bellevue, Wash, investor purchased the nine-story property from a venture of Partners Group and Accesso, a pair of...
Austin Business Journal A venture of RockFarmer Properties and Wildhorn Capital has acquired the 184-unit Enclave at Waters Edge apartment property in Austin, Texas RockFarmer, of New York, and Wildhorn, of Austin, bought the complex from Envolve...
The Real Deal Robert Tagliareni has paid $365 million, or about $213,450/unit, for the 171-unit apartment property at 41-109 Belgrove Drive in Kearny, NJ JP Management LLC sold the complex, which it had bought in 2004 for $11 million Gebroe-Hammer...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bayshore Investment Partners has paid $405 million for two apartment properties with a total of 200 units in Brandon, Fla, a Tampa, Fla, suburb The Miami investor paid $2245 million, or $200,446/unit, for...
South Florida Business Journal Vision Properties has paid $575 million, or about $332/sf, for a seven-story office building at 261 North University Drive in Plantation, Fla The Tampa, Fla, company bought the 173,193-square-foot property from Encore...