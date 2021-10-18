Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Robert Tagliareni has paid $365 million, or about $213,450/unit, for the 171-unit apartment property at 41-109 Belgrove Drive in Kearny, NJ JP Management LLC sold the complex, which it had bought in 2004 for $11 million Gebroe-Hammer...
Blue Owl Capital Inc, an alternative investment manager that specializes in providing financing to other investment managers and their portfolio companies, has agreed to acquire Oak Street Real Estate Capital, which specializes in the net-leased...
Hamilton Zanze has lined up $399 million of Freddie Mac financing against Enchanted Springs, a 200-unit apartment property in Colorado Springs, Colo KeyBank Real Estate Capital provided the loan It has a 10-year term and requires only interest...
The Real Deal Zara Realty has secured $83 million of construction financing for the 223-unit apartment building at 153-10 88th Ave in Queens, NY Emigrant Bank and Arbor Realty Trust provided the debt, which was arranged by JLL Zara, a Queens...
Commercial Observer Harbor Group International has secured $558 million of financing to help fund its $760 million, or $87360/sf, purchase of 51 West 52nd St, an 870,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs...
Local developers Dirk Erickson and John and Marcia Bouquet have secured $3122 million of financing for the construction of BRYK on Broadway, a 180-unit affordable-housing property in Rochester, Minn NorthMarq arranged the loan, which was provided by...
Commercial Observer CSRE has secured $32 million of financing to help fund the acquisition and conversion of a vacant 381-room Marriott hotel in Farmington, Conn, into a 225-room apartment property Kriss Capital provided the floating-rate loan,...
CBRE has provided $242 million of Freddie Mac financing to help facilitate the purchase, by a Harbert Management Corp fund, of Parkside at Craig Ranch, a 1,824-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The loan is said to be the...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $51 million of mortgage financing against the 263-unit Broadstone Trailside apartment complex in the Raleigh, NC, suburb of Morrisville, NC The property, at 5860 McCrimmon Parkway, near the Research Triangle Park...