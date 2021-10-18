Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report AllianceBernstein has provided $1553 million of financing to help fund the purchase, by a venture of CP Group and Related Fund Management, of the 593,527-square-foot Granite Tower office building in Denver...
The Real Deal Robert Tagliareni has paid $365 million, or about $213,450/unit, for the 171-unit apartment property at 41-109 Belgrove Drive in Kearny, NJ JP Management LLC sold the complex, which it had bought in 2004 for $11 million Gebroe-Hammer...
Hamilton Zanze has lined up $399 million of Freddie Mac financing against Enchanted Springs, a 200-unit apartment property in Colorado Springs, Colo KeyBank Real Estate Capital provided the loan It has a 10-year term and requires only interest...
The Real Deal Zara Realty has secured $83 million of construction financing for the 223-unit apartment building at 153-10 88th Ave in Queens, NY Emigrant Bank and Arbor Realty Trust provided the debt, which was arranged by JLL Zara, a Queens...
Commercial Observer Harbor Group International has secured $558 million of financing to help fund its $760 million, or $87360/sf, purchase of 51 West 52nd St, an 870,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs...
Local developers Dirk Erickson and John and Marcia Bouquet have secured $3122 million of financing for the construction of BRYK on Broadway, a 180-unit affordable-housing property in Rochester, Minn NorthMarq arranged the loan, which was provided by...
Commercial Observer CSRE has secured $32 million of financing to help fund the acquisition and conversion of a vacant 381-room Marriott hotel in Farmington, Conn, into a 225-room apartment property Kriss Capital provided the floating-rate loan,...
CBRE has provided $242 million of Freddie Mac financing to help facilitate the purchase, by a Harbert Management Corp fund, of Parkside at Craig Ranch, a 1,824-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The loan is said to be the...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $51 million of mortgage financing against the 263-unit Broadstone Trailside apartment complex in the Raleigh, NC, suburb of Morrisville, NC The property, at 5860 McCrimmon Parkway, near the Research Triangle Park...