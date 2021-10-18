Log In or Subscribe to read more
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Riverfront Development Partners has filed plans to build the Resolute mixed-use property in Minneapolis The property, at 1300 West Broadway Ave, will have 71 apartment units and 14,000 square feet of commercial...
Commercial Observer Developer George Rigas has filed plans to build a 77-unit apartment property in Brooklyn, NY The eight-story building, at 2905 West 17th St in the borough’s Coney Island area, will include 90 parking spaces The development...
Denver Business Journal Riverpoint Partners LLC has filed plans to build a 146-unit apartment property at 2711 West 27th Ave in Denver The five-story property will sit next to the 203-unit Decatur Point apartment property that the local developer...
A venture of CA Industrial and Clarion Partners has broken ground on Indy South Logistics Center, a 708,000-square-foot industrial property in Greenwood, Ind CA, of Chicago, and Clarion, of New York, are building the property at 955 North Graham...
Monthly rents at multifamily properties increased in September by $16/unit, or 1 percent from the previous month to $1,558/unit That's the smallest monthly increase since last May, when they grew by only $12/unit, or 08 percent, according to Yardi...
Commercial Observer A venture of Morgan Stanley and Meridian Property Co has paid $815 million, or $1,207/sf, for the Beverly Hills Medical Plaza, a 67,510-square-foot medical office property in Beverly Hills, Calif, about 12 miles west of Los...
Dallas Morning News Loloi Rugs has opened a 450,000-square-foot distribution center at 4130 Port Blvd in Dallas The Dallas rugs manufacturer’s new warehouse is part of the Dallas Southport Center industrial property The company, which was...
Opus Group has broken ground on Sanctuary Business Center, a 137,178-square-foot industrial property in Blaine, Minn The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property at the northeast corner of Xylite Street NE and County Road J West, about...
The Real Deal A venture of Monadnock Development, the Sisters of Charity Housing Development Corp and the Master Group is planning to build a 360-unit affordable-housing project in Staten Island, NY The property is being planned for a vacant lot...