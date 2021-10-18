Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report AllianceBernstein has provided $1553 million of financing to help fund the purchase, by a venture of CP Group and Related Fund Management, of the 593,527-square-foot Granite Tower office building in Denver...
Western Wealth Capital has paid $64 million, or $241,509/unit, for Delano, a 265-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment manager purchased the property from S2 Capital of Dallas, which had bought it in 2019...
Dallas Morning News Talon Private Capital has bought 2626 Cole, a 121,000-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Uptown area The Bellevue, Wash, investor purchased the nine-story property from a venture of Partners Group and Accesso, a pair of...
Austin Business Journal A venture of RockFarmer Properties and Wildhorn Capital has acquired the 184-unit Enclave at Waters Edge apartment property in Austin, Texas RockFarmer, of New York, and Wildhorn, of Austin, bought the complex from Envolve...
Commercial Observer Developer George Rigas has filed plans to build a 77-unit apartment property in Brooklyn, NY The eight-story building, at 2905 West 17th St in the borough’s Coney Island area, will include 90 parking spaces The development...
Blue Owl Capital Inc, an alternative investment manager that specializes in providing financing to other investment managers and their portfolio companies, has agreed to acquire Oak Street Real Estate Capital, which specializes in the net-leased...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bayshore Investment Partners has paid $405 million for two apartment properties with a total of 200 units in Brandon, Fla, a Tampa, Fla, suburb The Miami investor paid $2245 million, or $200,446/unit, for...
South Florida Business Journal Vision Properties has paid $575 million, or about $332/sf, for a seven-story office building at 261 North University Drive in Plantation, Fla The Tampa, Fla, company bought the 173,193-square-foot property from Encore...
Invesco Real Estate has paid $50 million, or $21044/sf, for a 237,600-square-foot distribution center in Holbrook, NY, on Long Island The Atlanta investment manager bought the property from a venture of Drake Real Estate Partners and Pacer Partners,...