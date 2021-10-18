Log In or Subscribe to read more
Western Wealth Capital has paid $64 million, or $241,509/unit, for Delano, a 265-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment manager purchased the property from S2 Capital of Dallas, which had bought it in 2019...
Austin Business Journal A venture of RockFarmer Properties and Wildhorn Capital has acquired the 184-unit Enclave at Waters Edge apartment property in Austin, Texas RockFarmer, of New York, and Wildhorn, of Austin, bought the complex from Envolve...
The Real Deal Robert Tagliareni has paid $365 million, or about $213,450/unit, for the 171-unit apartment property at 41-109 Belgrove Drive in Kearny, NJ JP Management LLC sold the complex, which it had bought in 2004 for $11 million Gebroe-Hammer...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bayshore Investment Partners has paid $405 million for two apartment properties with a total of 200 units in Brandon, Fla, a Tampa, Fla, suburb The Miami investor paid $2245 million, or $200,446/unit, for...
South Florida Business Journal Vision Properties has paid $575 million, or about $332/sf, for a seven-story office building at 261 North University Drive in Plantation, Fla The Tampa, Fla, company bought the 173,193-square-foot property from Encore...
Invesco Real Estate has paid $50 million, or $21044/sf, for a 237,600-square-foot distribution center in Holbrook, NY, on Long Island The Atlanta investment manager bought the property from a venture of Drake Real Estate Partners and Pacer Partners,...
Commercial Observer A venture of Morgan Stanley and Meridian Property Co has paid $815 million, or $1,207/sf, for the Beverly Hills Medical Plaza, a 67,510-square-foot medical office property in Beverly Hills, Calif, about 12 miles west of Los...
Dallas Morning News Loloi Rugs has opened a 450,000-square-foot distribution center at 4130 Port Blvd in Dallas The Dallas rugs manufacturer’s new warehouse is part of the Dallas Southport Center industrial property The company, which was...
Dallas Morning News Capital Commercial Investments has bought Waterview 190, a 230,000-square-foot office property next to the University of Texas – Dallas campus The Austin, Texas, investor purchased the two-building property, at 17655 and...