Dallas Morning News Talon Private Capital has bought 2626 Cole, a 121,000-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Uptown area The Bellevue, Wash, investor purchased the nine-story property from a venture of Partners Group and Accesso, a pair of...
Austin Business Journal A venture of RockFarmer Properties and Wildhorn Capital has acquired the 184-unit Enclave at Waters Edge apartment property in Austin, Texas RockFarmer, of New York, and Wildhorn, of Austin, bought the complex from Envolve...
The Real Deal Robert Tagliareni has paid $365 million, or about $213,450/unit, for the 171-unit apartment property at 41-109 Belgrove Drive in Kearny, NJ JP Management LLC sold the complex, which it had bought in 2004 for $11 million Gebroe-Hammer...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bayshore Investment Partners has paid $405 million for two apartment properties with a total of 200 units in Brandon, Fla, a Tampa, Fla, suburb The Miami investor paid $2245 million, or $200,446/unit, for...
South Florida Business Journal Vision Properties has paid $575 million, or about $332/sf, for a seven-story office building at 261 North University Drive in Plantation, Fla The Tampa, Fla, company bought the 173,193-square-foot property from Encore...
Invesco Real Estate has paid $50 million, or $21044/sf, for a 237,600-square-foot distribution center in Holbrook, NY, on Long Island The Atlanta investment manager bought the property from a venture of Drake Real Estate Partners and Pacer Partners,...
Commercial Observer A venture of Morgan Stanley and Meridian Property Co has paid $815 million, or $1,207/sf, for the Beverly Hills Medical Plaza, a 67,510-square-foot medical office property in Beverly Hills, Calif, about 12 miles west of Los...
Dallas Morning News Capital Commercial Investments has bought Waterview 190, a 230,000-square-foot office property next to the University of Texas – Dallas campus The Austin, Texas, investor purchased the two-building property, at 17655 and...
Rockwood Capital has paid $298 million, or $425,714/unit, for the 70-unit apartment property at 333 Central Ave in Westfield, NJ, about 25 miles southwest of Manhattan The San Francisco investment manager bought the property from a venture of...