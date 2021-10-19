Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Contour has paid $35 million, or $336,538/unit, for the 104-unit Estancia Senior Living residential property in Fallbrook, Calif, about 20 miles east of Oceanside, Calif The Costa Mesa, Calif, company purchased the...
SB Real Estate Partners has paid $462 million, or $372,581/unit, for the 124-unit ReNew Redlands apartment property in Redlands, Calif, which is just southeast of San Bernardino, Calif SB Real Estate is an Irvine, Calif, apartment investor that was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rockpoint Group has paid $158 million, or $518,033/unit, for the 305-unit apartment property at 500 Ocean Ave in the Boston suburb of Revere, Mass The Boston investment manager bought the property from...
The Real Deal Daiwa House Group has bought the 49 percent stake it didn’t already own in the Maverick residential property in Manhattan, in a deal that values the 199-unit complex at $506 million The Japanese investor bought the stake from HAP...
A venture of Bioscience Properties Inc and Harrison Street Real Estate Capital has paid $413 million, or $44468/sf, for Sorrento Heights, a 92,875-square-foot office property in San Diego Bioscience Properties, of Solana Beach, Calif, and Harrison...
South Florida Business Journal Allstate Investments has sold the Palm Gate Plaza, a 57,070-square-foot retail property in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $125 million, or about $21903/sf The West Palm Beach company sold the property, on 487 acres at 3899...
South Florida Business Journal IM Data Centers has paid $158 million, or about $17493/sf, for a 90,320-square-foot data center at 100 NE 80th Terrace in Miami The Sunrise, Fla, company bought the property from an affiliate of Florida East Coast...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Livingston Street Capital has paid $56 million, or $320,000/unit, for the 175-unit Olea at Nocatee Apartments in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla, about 25 miles southwest of Jacksonville, Fla The Radnor, Pa, real...
A venture of Arden Group and Vesta Realty Partners has acquired the Solutionreach building, a 145,646-square-foot office property in Lehi, Utah Arden, of Philadelphia, and Vesta, of Salt Lake City, purchased the property from a venture of Gardner Co...