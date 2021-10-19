Log In or Subscribe to read more
Wells Fargo Bank has provided $45 million of construction financing for an ultra-luxury residential condominium property in the historic Eastover neighborhood of Charlotte, NC The 32-unit property, the Regent at Eastover, is being developed by the...
Commercial Observer Sound Point Capital has provided $415 million of financing against the 103,060-square-foot office building at 411 West Putnam Ave in Greenwich, Conn Cushman & Wakefield and Mission Capital Advisors arranged the loan Acram...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report AllianceBernstein has provided $1553 million of financing to help fund the purchase, by a venture of CP Group and Related Fund Management, of the 593,527-square-foot Granite Tower office building in Denver...
Dallas Morning News Talon Private Capital has bought 2626 Cole, a 121,000-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Uptown area The Bellevue, Wash, investor purchased the nine-story property from a venture of Partners Group and Accesso, a pair of...
Austin Business Journal A venture of RockFarmer Properties and Wildhorn Capital has acquired the 184-unit Enclave at Waters Edge apartment property in Austin, Texas RockFarmer, of New York, and Wildhorn, of Austin, bought the complex from Envolve...
The Real Deal Robert Tagliareni has paid $365 million, or about $213,450/unit, for the 171-unit apartment property at 41-109 Belgrove Drive in Kearny, NJ JP Management LLC sold the complex, which it had bought in 2004 for $11 million Gebroe-Hammer...
Blue Owl Capital Inc, an alternative investment manager that specializes in providing financing to other investment managers and their portfolio companies, has agreed to acquire Oak Street Real Estate Capital, which specializes in the net-leased...
Dallas Morning News Loloi Rugs has opened a 450,000-square-foot distribution center at 4130 Port Blvd in Dallas The Dallas rugs manufacturer’s new warehouse is part of the Dallas Southport Center industrial property The company, which was...
Dallas Morning News Capital Commercial Investments has bought Waterview 190, a 230,000-square-foot office property next to the University of Texas – Dallas campus The Austin, Texas, investor purchased the two-building property, at 17655 and...