Log In or Subscribe to read more
Wells Fargo Bank has provided $45 million of construction financing for an ultra-luxury residential condominium property in the historic Eastover neighborhood of Charlotte, NC The 32-unit property, the Regent at Eastover, is being developed by the...
Dallas Business Journal The Howard Hughes Corp has secured a $250 million loan against 1201 Lake Robbins Drive, an 808,000-square-foot office building the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, Texas The lender was not identified The 10-year loan pays...
Commercial Observer Sound Point Capital has provided $415 million of financing against the 103,060-square-foot office building at 411 West Putnam Ave in Greenwich, Conn Cushman & Wakefield and Mission Capital Advisors arranged the loan Acram...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report AllianceBernstein has provided $1553 million of financing to help fund the purchase, by a venture of CP Group and Related Fund Management, of the 593,527-square-foot Granite Tower office building in Denver...
The Real Deal Robert Tagliareni has paid $365 million, or about $213,450/unit, for the 171-unit apartment property at 41-109 Belgrove Drive in Kearny, NJ JP Management LLC sold the complex, which it had bought in 2004 for $11 million Gebroe-Hammer...
Blue Owl Capital Inc, an alternative investment manager that specializes in providing financing to other investment managers and their portfolio companies, has agreed to acquire Oak Street Real Estate Capital, which specializes in the net-leased...
Hamilton Zanze has lined up $399 million of Freddie Mac financing against Enchanted Springs, a 200-unit apartment property in Colorado Springs, Colo KeyBank Real Estate Capital provided the loan It has a 10-year term and requires only interest...
The Real Deal Zara Realty has secured $83 million of construction financing for the 223-unit apartment building at 153-10 88th Ave in Queens, NY Emigrant Bank and Arbor Realty Trust provided the debt, which was arranged by JLL Zara, a Queens...
Commercial Observer Harbor Group International has secured $558 million of financing to help fund its $760 million, or $87360/sf, purchase of 51 West 52nd St, an 870,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs...