The Real Deal Daiwa House Group has bought the 49 percent stake it didn’t already own in the Maverick residential property in Manhattan, in a deal that values the 199-unit complex at $506 million The Japanese investor bought the stake from HAP...
A venture of Bioscience Properties Inc and Harrison Street Real Estate Capital has paid $413 million, or $44468/sf, for Sorrento Heights, a 92,875-square-foot office property in San Diego Bioscience Properties, of Solana Beach, Calif, and Harrison...
South Florida Business Journal Allstate Investments has sold the Palm Gate Plaza, a 57,070-square-foot retail property in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $125 million, or about $21903/sf The West Palm Beach company sold the property, on 487 acres at 3899...
South Florida Business Journal IM Data Centers has paid $158 million, or about $17493/sf, for a 90,320-square-foot data center at 100 NE 80th Terrace in Miami The Sunrise, Fla, company bought the property from an affiliate of Florida East Coast...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Livingston Street Capital has paid $56 million, or $320,000/unit, for the 175-unit Olea at Nocatee Apartments in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla, about 25 miles southwest of Jacksonville, Fla The Radnor, Pa, real...
A venture of Arden Group and Vesta Realty Partners has acquired the Solutionreach building, a 145,646-square-foot office property in Lehi, Utah Arden, of Philadelphia, and Vesta, of Salt Lake City, purchased the property from a venture of Gardner Co...
Western Wealth Capital has paid $64 million, or $241,509/unit, for Delano, a 265-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment manager purchased the property from S2 Capital of Dallas, which had bought it in 2019...
Dallas Morning News Talon Private Capital has bought 2626 Cole, a 121,000-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Uptown area The Bellevue, Wash, investor purchased the nine-story property from a venture of Partners Group and Accesso, a pair of...
Austin Business Journal A venture of RockFarmer Properties and Wildhorn Capital has acquired the 184-unit Enclave at Waters Edge apartment property in Austin, Texas RockFarmer, of New York, and Wildhorn, of Austin, bought the complex from Envolve...