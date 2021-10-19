Log In or Subscribe to read more
SB Real Estate Partners has paid $462 million, or $372,581/unit, for the 124-unit ReNew Redlands apartment property in Redlands, Calif, which is just southeast of San Bernardino, Calif SB Real Estate is an Irvine, Calif, apartment investor that was...
An affiliate of Axial Real Estate Advisors has paid $273 million, or $255,140/unit, for Frost English Silver, a 107-unit apartment property in Maplewood, Minn, which is just east of St Paul, Minn The Minneapolis investment firm purchased the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rockpoint Group has paid $158 million, or $518,033/unit, for the 305-unit apartment property at 500 Ocean Ave in the Boston suburb of Revere, Mass The Boston investment manager bought the property from...
The Real Deal Daiwa House Group has bought the 49 percent stake it didn’t already own in the Maverick residential property in Manhattan, in a deal that values the 199-unit complex at $506 million The Japanese investor bought the stake from HAP...
A venture of Bioscience Properties Inc and Harrison Street Real Estate Capital has paid $413 million, or $44468/sf, for Sorrento Heights, a 92,875-square-foot office property in San Diego Bioscience Properties, of Solana Beach, Calif, and Harrison...
Multi-Housing News A venture of High Street Residential and CBRE Investment Management is breaking ground this month on Olde Town Arvada, a 252-unit apartment property in Arvada, Colo The venture is building the four-story property along 56th...
South Florida Business Journal Allstate Investments has sold the Palm Gate Plaza, a 57,070-square-foot retail property in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $125 million, or about $21903/sf The West Palm Beach company sold the property, on 487 acres at 3899...
South Florida Business Journal IM Data Centers has paid $158 million, or about $17493/sf, for a 90,320-square-foot data center at 100 NE 80th Terrace in Miami The Sunrise, Fla, company bought the property from an affiliate of Florida East Coast...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Livingston Street Capital has paid $56 million, or $320,000/unit, for the 175-unit Olea at Nocatee Apartments in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla, about 25 miles southwest of Jacksonville, Fla The Radnor, Pa, real...