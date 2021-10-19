Log In or Subscribe to read more
Wells Fargo Bank has provided $45 million of construction financing for an ultra-luxury residential condominium property in the historic Eastover neighborhood of Charlotte, NC The 32-unit property, the Regent at Eastover, is being developed by the...
Dallas Business Journal The Howard Hughes Corp has secured a $250 million loan against 1201 Lake Robbins Drive, an 808,000-square-foot office building the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, Texas The lender was not identified The 10-year loan pays...
The Real Deal Daiwa House Group has bought the 49 percent stake it didn’t already own in the Maverick residential property in Manhattan, in a deal that values the 199-unit complex at $506 million The Japanese investor bought the stake from HAP...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report AllianceBernstein has provided $1553 million of financing to help fund the purchase, by a venture of CP Group and Related Fund Management, of the 593,527-square-foot Granite Tower office building in Denver...
Commercial Observer Developer George Rigas has filed plans to build a 77-unit apartment property in Brooklyn, NY The eight-story building, at 2905 West 17th St in the borough’s Coney Island area, will include 90 parking spaces The development...
The Real Deal Robert Tagliareni has paid $365 million, or about $213,450/unit, for the 171-unit apartment property at 41-109 Belgrove Drive in Kearny, NJ JP Management LLC sold the complex, which it had bought in 2004 for $11 million Gebroe-Hammer...
Blue Owl Capital Inc, an alternative investment manager that specializes in providing financing to other investment managers and their portfolio companies, has agreed to acquire Oak Street Real Estate Capital, which specializes in the net-leased...
Hamilton Zanze has lined up $399 million of Freddie Mac financing against Enchanted Springs, a 200-unit apartment property in Colorado Springs, Colo KeyBank Real Estate Capital provided the loan It has a 10-year term and requires only interest...
The Real Deal A venture of Monadnock Development, the Sisters of Charity Housing Development Corp and the Master Group is planning to build a 360-unit affordable-housing project in Staten Island, NY The property is being planned for a vacant lot...