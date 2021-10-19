Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Capital Group is finalizing the deed-in-lieu of foreclosure transfer of the Rimrock Mall in Billings, Mont, to Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2013-LC12, which holds a $7277 million loan...
Dallas Morning News Towers at Park Central, a two-building office complex in Dallas, has been brought to the sales market JLL has the listing for the property, with about 850,000 square feet near the southwest corner of LBJ Freeway and North Central...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The EpiCentre mixed-use property in Charlotte, NC, whose $85 million CMBS loan moved to special servicing earlier this year, has been appraised at a value of $87 million, down from $1305 million in 2014 The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $842 million CMBS loan against the Square One Mall in the Boston suburb of Saugus, Mass, which was slated to mature in January, has been extended by five years to January 2027 The loan, securitized...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are actively managed by special servicers declined for the 12th straight month in September to $4104 billion, according to Trepp Inc That amounts to 748 percent of the $54834...
Crain’s Chicago Business Kinship Capital is offering for sale the 483,497-square-foot office building at 225 West Washington St in Chicago Cushman & Wakefield has the listing Kinship, the investment arm of the Searle family, had brought...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies has negotiated a three-year extension of what had been a $300 million CMBS loan against a portfolio of limited- and full-service hotels in New York The New York...
Hartz Mountain Industries in recent months had offered to pay off a troubled $80 million CMBS loan against its 358-room Sheraton Lincoln Harbor Hotel in Weehawken, NJ, only to have that bid rejected by the loan's special servicer It's now hired a...
The JT Tai & Co Foundation is offering for sale four apartment properties with 109 units in Manhattan The New York nonprofit has hired JLL to market the portfolio JT Tai is seeking $50 million, or $549,451/unit, for the 10-unit property at...