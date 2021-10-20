Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom A venture of Hankey Investment Co and Jamison Properties has opened Kurve on Wilshire, a 200-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The 23-story property, at 2801 Sunset Place, has a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with...
Bldup Citizens Bank has provided $1748 million of construction financing for the 224,106-square-foot laboratory project at 66 Galen St in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass A venture of the Davis Cos and Boston Development Group is constructing...
Boston Business Journal A venture led by Lincoln Property Co plans on constructing a 650,000-square-foot laboratory building in Boston The 13-story property is being planned for a 11-acre parcel in the city’s Seaport District, next to the 601...
Commercial Observer Starwood Property Trust has provided $96 million of construction financing for the development of the 386-unit apartment project at 425 Summit Ave in Jersey City, NJ Meridian Capital Group arranged the debt on behalf of Spitzer...
CGI+ Real Estate Strategies will start work soon on the 639 La Brea mixed-use development in Los Angeles The local investment company is building the eight-story property at 639 La Brea Ave, about five miles west of the city’s downtown It will...
Columbus Business First New England Development Corp is planning to build a 137-unit apartment property at 6181 Thompson St in Columbus, Ohio The Worthington, Ohio, developer plans to build the three-story property on an eight-acre site, about 10...
Multi-Housing News A venture of High Street Residential and CBRE Investment Management is breaking ground this month on Olde Town Arvada, a 252-unit apartment property in Arvada, Colo The venture is building the four-story property along 56th...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Riverfront Development Partners has filed plans to build the Resolute mixed-use property in Minneapolis The property, at 1300 West Broadway Ave, will have 71 apartment units and 14,000 square feet of commercial...
Rentvcom Yahee Technologies, an e-commerce company, has agreed to fully lease the 199,500-square-foot industrial property that’s currently under construction at 1532 South Vineyard Ave in Ontario, Calif, about 40 miles east of Los Angeles Duke...