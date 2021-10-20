Log In or Subscribe to read more
Flywheel Capital has paid $6685 million, or $22312/sf, for Gateway Centre, a 299,614-square-foot office property in the Denver suburb of Aurora, Colo The local investor purchased the property from Equus Investment Partnership XI LP, a $38778 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL Income Property Trust Inc has paid $84 million, or $411,765/unit, for the 204-unit Rockwell apartment property in Berlin, Mass, about 40 miles west of Boston The Chicago REIT, whose shares do not trade...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Related Cos has bought Dunwoody Glen, a 510-unit apartment property in Atlanta for $842 million, or about $165,098/unit The New York company acquired the complex from The Sterling Group of Mishawaka, Ind, in a deal...
Charlotte Business Journal Delray Ventures has paid $13 million, or about $50893/sf, for a 25,544-square-foot mixed-use property at 1406 Winnifred St in Charlotte, NC The local investor bought the building from The Dilweg Cos of Durham, NC Trinity...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Icaria on Pinellas, a 236-unit apartment complex in Tarpon Springs, Fla, has been sold for $6565 million, or about $278,178/unit A venture of Backstreets Capital and Atlantic American Partners sold the property to RSE...
Orlando Business Journal Arbah Capital has teamed with Hampshire Stateside to buy Siemens Quadrangle III, a 226,548-square-foot office building in Orlando Real Capital Solutions sold the four-story property, which sits on 1406 acres at 11842...
Multi-Housing News Contour has paid $35 million, or $336,538/unit, for the 104-unit Estancia Senior Living residential property in Fallbrook, Calif, about 20 miles east of Oceanside, Calif The Costa Mesa, Calif, company purchased the...
SB Real Estate Partners has paid $462 million, or $372,581/unit, for the 124-unit ReNew Redlands apartment property in Redlands, Calif, which is just southeast of San Bernardino, Calif SB Real Estate is an Irvine, Calif, apartment investor that was...
An affiliate of Axial Real Estate Advisors has paid $273 million, or $255,140/unit, for Frost English Silver, a 107-unit apartment property in Maplewood, Minn, which is just east of St Paul, Minn The Minneapolis investment firm purchased the...