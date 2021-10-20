Log In or Subscribe to read more
Flywheel Capital has paid $6685 million, or $22312/sf, for Gateway Centre, a 299,614-square-foot office property in the Denver suburb of Aurora, Colo The local investor purchased the property from Equus Investment Partnership XI LP, a $38778 million...
Bldup Citizens Bank has provided $1748 million of construction financing for the 224,106-square-foot laboratory project at 66 Galen St in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass A venture of the Davis Cos and Boston Development Group is constructing...
Commercial Observer Starwood Property Trust has provided $96 million of construction financing for the development of the 386-unit apartment project at 425 Summit Ave in Jersey City, NJ Meridian Capital Group arranged the debt on behalf of Spitzer...
South Florida Business Journal The Carlyle Group has sold its stake in the B Ocean Resort Fort Lauderdale hotel in South Florida as part of a recapitalization of the 481-room property Rockpoint Group of Boston bought the stake in a deal that values...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Related Cos has bought Dunwoody Glen, a 510-unit apartment property in Atlanta for $842 million, or about $165,098/unit The New York company acquired the complex from The Sterling Group of Mishawaka, Ind, in a deal...
Charlotte Business Journal Delray Ventures has paid $13 million, or about $50893/sf, for a 25,544-square-foot mixed-use property at 1406 Winnifred St in Charlotte, NC The local investor bought the building from The Dilweg Cos of Durham, NC Trinity...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Icaria on Pinellas, a 236-unit apartment complex in Tarpon Springs, Fla, has been sold for $6565 million, or about $278,178/unit A venture of Backstreets Capital and Atlantic American Partners sold the property to RSE...
Orlando Business Journal Arbah Capital has teamed with Hampshire Stateside to buy Siemens Quadrangle III, a 226,548-square-foot office building in Orlando Real Capital Solutions sold the four-story property, which sits on 1406 acres at 11842...
Cushman & Wakefield has agreed to pay $500 million for a 40 percent stake in the agency-lending and servicing business of Greystone, broadening its capital-raising capabilities to include loans from Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the US Department...