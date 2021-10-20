Log In or Subscribe to read more
Monthly rents at multifamily properties increased in September by $16/unit, or 1 percent from the previous month to $1,558/unit That's the smallest monthly increase since last May, when they grew by only $12/unit, or 08 percent, according to Yardi...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are actively managed by special servicers declined for the 12th straight month in September to $4104 billion, according to Trepp Inc That amounts to 748 percent of the $54834...
Tenants signed 87 million square feet of leases in Manhattan in the third quarter, the largest total since the fourth quarter of 2019, according to CBRE That was a 104 percent increase from the second quarter, but remains 5 percent below the...
Rialto Capital Advisors is leading a ranking of most-active buyers of CMBS conduit B-pieces through the first nine months of the year But KKR Real Estate Credit Opportunity Partners was the most active retainer of horizontal risk from conduit deals...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of commercial mortgages outstanding in the United States grew by $6074 billion, or 15 percent during the second quarter, to $398 trillion, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association The...
Municipalities issued permits for 632,000 apartment units in properties with five or more units each in August, according to data from the United States Census Bureau That's the most for any month since June 2015 But it might not mean that the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices in August increased by a record 155 percent, as gauged by the Real Capital Analytics Commercial Property Price Index That’s the largest one-month increase in the index since...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The outsized losses that Fitch Ratings is projecting from three loans in the collateral pool of Benchmark Mortgage Trust, 2018-B7, have prompted it to downgrade two of the deal’s principal-paying...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The national hotel occupancy rate increased by 300 basis points for the week ended Sept 18, to 63 percent, according to STR That’s the highest occupancy level since the week through Aug 21 Hotel...