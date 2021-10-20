Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom A venture of Hankey Investment Co and Jamison Properties has opened Kurve on Wilshire, a 200-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The 23-story property, at 2801 Sunset Place, has a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with...
Multi-Housing News The Cordish Cos has broken ground on Three Light, a 288-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The Baltimore company is building the 19-story property at the corner of Truman Road and Main Street It will have studio, one- and...
Bldup Citizens Bank has provided $1748 million of construction financing for the 224,106-square-foot laboratory project at 66 Galen St in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass A venture of the Davis Cos and Boston Development Group is constructing...
Commercial Observer Starwood Property Trust has provided $96 million of construction financing for the development of the 386-unit apartment project at 425 Summit Ave in Jersey City, NJ Meridian Capital Group arranged the debt on behalf of Spitzer...
CGI+ Real Estate Strategies will start work soon on the 639 La Brea mixed-use development in Los Angeles The local investment company is building the eight-story property at 639 La Brea Ave, about five miles west of the city’s downtown It will...
Columbus Business First New England Development Corp is planning to build a 137-unit apartment property at 6181 Thompson St in Columbus, Ohio The Worthington, Ohio, developer plans to build the three-story property on an eight-acre site, about 10...
Commercial Observer Sound Point Capital has provided $415 million of financing against the 103,060-square-foot office building at 411 West Putnam Ave in Greenwich, Conn Cushman & Wakefield and Mission Capital Advisors arranged the loan Acram...
The Real Deal Daiwa House Group has bought the 49 percent stake it didn’t already own in the Maverick residential property in Manhattan, in a deal that values the 199-unit complex at $506 million The Japanese investor bought the stake from HAP...
Multi-Housing News A venture of High Street Residential and CBRE Investment Management is breaking ground this month on Olde Town Arvada, a 252-unit apartment property in Arvada, Colo The venture is building the four-story property along 56th...