Rentvcom A venture of Hankey Investment Co and Jamison Properties has opened Kurve on Wilshire, a 200-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The 23-story property, at 2801 Sunset Place, has a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with...
Multi-Housing News The Cordish Cos has broken ground on Three Light, a 288-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The Baltimore company is building the 19-story property at the corner of Truman Road and Main Street It will have studio, one- and...
Bldup Citizens Bank has provided $1748 million of construction financing for the 224,106-square-foot laboratory project at 66 Galen St in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass A venture of the Davis Cos and Boston Development Group is constructing...
Boston Business Journal A venture led by Lincoln Property Co plans on constructing a 650,000-square-foot laboratory building in Boston The 13-story property is being planned for a 11-acre parcel in the city’s Seaport District, next to the 601...
Commercial Observer Starwood Property Trust has provided $96 million of construction financing for the development of the 386-unit apartment project at 425 Summit Ave in Jersey City, NJ Meridian Capital Group arranged the debt on behalf of Spitzer...
Multi-Housing News Contour has paid $35 million, or $336,538/unit, for the 104-unit Estancia Senior Living residential property in Fallbrook, Calif, about 20 miles east of Oceanside, Calif The Costa Mesa, Calif, company purchased the...
Columbus Business First New England Development Corp is planning to build a 137-unit apartment property at 6181 Thompson St in Columbus, Ohio The Worthington, Ohio, developer plans to build the three-story property on an eight-acre site, about 10...
Multi-Housing News A venture of High Street Residential and CBRE Investment Management is breaking ground this month on Olde Town Arvada, a 252-unit apartment property in Arvada, Colo The venture is building the four-story property along 56th...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Riverfront Development Partners has filed plans to build the Resolute mixed-use property in Minneapolis The property, at 1300 West Broadway Ave, will have 71 apartment units and 14,000 square feet of commercial...