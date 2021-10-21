Log In or Subscribe to read more
FoxRock Properties has paid $435 million for the 76,698-square-foot office and retail building at 176 Federal St in Boston The Quincy, Mass, company bought the property from Charter Capital Management Inc of Boston in a deal brokered by Newmark...
Bisnow A venture that includes Open Realty Advisors, Hanover Co and Origami Capital Partners plans on breaking ground early next year on the first phase of the massive Rivana at Innovation Station mixed-use complex in Arlington, Va The initial phase...
KKR & Co has acquired a portfolio of 48 select- and limited-service hotels with 6,402 rooms in a deal that included the assumption of what had been a troubled $780 million CMBS loan The loan is securitized through Credit Suisse Commercial Mortgage...
Intercontinental Real Estate Corp has paid $114 million, or $77551/sf, for Denver Logistics Center, a 147,000-square-foot industrial property in Denver The Boston investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Karis Capital and AEW...
IRA Capital has paid $153 million, or $1,492/sf, for the Post, a 102,500-square-foot office property in Beverly Hills, Calif The Irvine, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Worthe Real Estate Group and Invesco Real...
Houston Business Journal Group RMC has bought 5718 Westheimer Road, a 491,092-square-foot office building in Houston’s Galleria area JLL Capital Markets brokered the deal for the seller, which was not identified The purchase price was not...
Terreno Realty Corp has paid $44 million, or $1,419/sf, for a 31,000-square-foot industrial building on a six-acre parcel across from Newark Liberty International Airport and near Port Newark in Elizabeth, NJ The San Francisco REIT, with a portfolio...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for commercial properties continued their skyward trajectory, climbing another 224 percent in September, putting them 1244 percent higher on the year so far and 1614 percent greater than they were a...
Flywheel Capital has paid $6685 million, or $22312/sf, for Gateway Centre, a 299,614-square-foot office property in the Denver suburb of Aurora, Colo The local investor purchased the property from Equus Investment Partnership XI LP, a $38778 million...