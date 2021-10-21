Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal MDH Properties has paid $242 million, or $16388/sf, for two warehouses with a combined 147,672 square feet in the Baltimore suburb of Hunt Valley, Md The Atlanta investor bought the properties from an undisclosed seller...
KKR & Co has acquired a portfolio of 48 select- and limited-service hotels with 6,402 rooms in a deal that included the assumption of what had been a troubled $780 million CMBS loan The loan is securitized through Credit Suisse Commercial Mortgage...
Intercontinental Real Estate Corp has paid $114 million, or $77551/sf, for Denver Logistics Center, a 147,000-square-foot industrial property in Denver The Boston investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Karis Capital and AEW...
IRA Capital has paid $153 million, or $1,492/sf, for the Post, a 102,500-square-foot office property in Beverly Hills, Calif The Irvine, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Worthe Real Estate Group and Invesco Real...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders led by Wells Fargo Bank and Deutsche Bank has provided $450 million of financing against the 1 million-square-foot Americas Tower office building in Manhattan The loan allowed the...
Houston Business Journal Group RMC has bought 5718 Westheimer Road, a 491,092-square-foot office building in Houston’s Galleria area JLL Capital Markets brokered the deal for the seller, which was not identified The purchase price was not...
Terreno Realty Corp has paid $44 million, or $1,419/sf, for a 31,000-square-foot industrial building on a six-acre parcel across from Newark Liberty International Airport and near Port Newark in Elizabeth, NJ The San Francisco REIT, with a portfolio...
The Real Deal Scale Lending has provided $48 million of construction financing for the development of the 144-unit apartment project at 64 Centre Ave in New Rochelle, NY Allstate Ventures is constructing the 14-story building, which is the first...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for commercial properties continued their skyward trajectory, climbing another 224 percent in September, putting them 1244 percent higher on the year so far and 1614 percent greater than they were a...