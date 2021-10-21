Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow A venture that includes Open Realty Advisors, Hanover Co and Origami Capital Partners plans on breaking ground early next year on the first phase of the massive Rivana at Innovation Station mixed-use complex in Arlington, Va The initial phase...
Dallas Business Journal Construction is expected to start by the end of the year on Mesquite 365, a 550,000-square-foot industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas City Council recently approved a deal for the development of the $60...
The Real Deal Scale Lending has provided $48 million of construction financing for the development of the 144-unit apartment project at 64 Centre Ave in New Rochelle, NY Allstate Ventures is constructing the 14-story building, which is the first...
Bldup A venture of Toll Brothers Inc and Principal Real Estate Investors has secured $68 million of construction financing to build the 300-unit Atwood apartment project in the Boston suburb of Saugus, Mass Citizens Bank and Comerica Bank provided...
REBusiness Online A venture of Greenlight Communities and Holualoa Cos is planning to build Cabana Bridges, a 288-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The property will be built at 20 East Congress St, on a site that the venture had bought...
Crain’s Chicago Business RT Specialty has agreed to lease 83,228 square feet of office space at 540 West Madison St in Chicago The insurance agency will more than double the size of its previous lease, for 38,000 sf at the nearby 500 West...
Rentvcom A venture of Hankey Investment Co and Jamison Properties has opened Kurve on Wilshire, a 200-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The 23-story property, at 2801 Sunset Place, has a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with...
Multi-Housing News The Cordish Cos has broken ground on Three Light, a 288-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The Baltimore company is building the 19-story property at the corner of Truman Road and Main Street It will have studio, one- and...
Bldup Citizens Bank has provided $1748 million of construction financing for the 224,106-square-foot laboratory project at 66 Galen St in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass A venture of the Davis Cos and Boston Development Group is constructing...