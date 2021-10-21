Log In or Subscribe to read more
Greystar Real Estate Partners has broken ground on a 233-unit apartment property at 166 North Aberdeen St in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood The property will have studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and include a swimming pool,...
Baltimore Business Journal MDH Properties has paid $242 million, or $16388/sf, for two warehouses with a combined 147,672 square feet in the Baltimore suburb of Hunt Valley, Md The Atlanta investor bought the properties from an undisclosed seller...
Dallas Business Journal Construction is expected to start by the end of the year on Mesquite 365, a 550,000-square-foot industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas City Council recently approved a deal for the development of the $60...
The Real Deal Scale Lending has provided $48 million of construction financing for the development of the 144-unit apartment project at 64 Centre Ave in New Rochelle, NY Allstate Ventures is constructing the 14-story building, which is the first...
Bldup A venture of Toll Brothers Inc and Principal Real Estate Investors has secured $68 million of construction financing to build the 300-unit Atwood apartment project in the Boston suburb of Saugus, Mass Citizens Bank and Comerica Bank provided...
REBusiness Online A venture of Greenlight Communities and Holualoa Cos is planning to build Cabana Bridges, a 288-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The property will be built at 20 East Congress St, on a site that the venture had bought...
Rentvcom A venture of Hankey Investment Co and Jamison Properties has opened Kurve on Wilshire, a 200-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The 23-story property, at 2801 Sunset Place, has a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with...
Multi-Housing News The Cordish Cos has broken ground on Three Light, a 288-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The Baltimore company is building the 19-story property at the corner of Truman Road and Main Street It will have studio, one- and...
Bldup Citizens Bank has provided $1748 million of construction financing for the 224,106-square-foot laboratory project at 66 Galen St in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass A venture of the Davis Cos and Boston Development Group is constructing...