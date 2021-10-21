Log In or Subscribe to read more
IRA Capital has paid $153 million, or $1,492/sf, for the Post, a 102,500-square-foot office property in Beverly Hills, Calif The Irvine, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Worthe Real Estate Group and Invesco Real...
The heated demand for industrial space is having a positive impact on what previously might have been overlooked markets in certain parts of the country A beneficiary is Hazleton, Pa, roughly 45 miles from the heart of the red-hot Lehigh Valley...
Houston Business Journal Group RMC has bought 5718 Westheimer Road, a 491,092-square-foot office building in Houston’s Galleria area JLL Capital Markets brokered the deal for the seller, which was not identified The purchase price was not...
Terreno Realty Corp has paid $44 million, or $1,419/sf, for a 31,000-square-foot industrial building on a six-acre parcel across from Newark Liberty International Airport and near Port Newark in Elizabeth, NJ The San Francisco REIT, with a portfolio...
As much as $5 billion of equity has been raised so far this year through the structured tax-deferred exchange market, putting it on track to top $6 billion of capital for the full year, according to Mountain Dell Consulting LLC That obliterates the...
Flywheel Capital has paid $6685 million, or $22312/sf, for Gateway Centre, a 299,614-square-foot office property in the Denver suburb of Aurora, Colo The local investor purchased the property from Equus Investment Partnership XI LP, a $38778 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL Income Property Trust Inc has paid $84 million, or $411,765/unit, for the 204-unit Rockwell apartment property in Berlin, Mass, about 40 miles west of Boston The Chicago REIT, whose shares do not trade...
South Florida Business Journal The Carlyle Group has sold its stake in the B Ocean Resort Fort Lauderdale hotel in South Florida as part of a recapitalization of the 481-room property Rockpoint Group of Boston bought the stake in a deal that values...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Related Cos has bought Dunwoody Glen, a 510-unit apartment property in Atlanta for $842 million, or about $165,098/unit The New York company acquired the complex from The Sterling Group of Mishawaka, Ind, in a deal...