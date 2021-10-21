Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders led by Wells Fargo Bank and Deutsche Bank has provided $450 million of financing against the 1 million-square-foot Americas Tower office building in Manhattan The loan allowed the...
Dallas Business Journal Construction is expected to start by the end of the year on Mesquite 365, a 550,000-square-foot industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas City Council recently approved a deal for the development of the $60...
Bldup A venture of Toll Brothers Inc and Principal Real Estate Investors has secured $68 million of construction financing to build the 300-unit Atwood apartment project in the Boston suburb of Saugus, Mass Citizens Bank and Comerica Bank provided...
REBusiness Online A venture of Greenlight Communities and Holualoa Cos is planning to build Cabana Bridges, a 288-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The property will be built at 20 East Congress St, on a site that the venture had bought...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $779 million of financing against the 76-unit Townhouse on the Park apartments in the Long Island City area of Queens, NY The loan allowed the property’s developer and...
Merchants Bank of Indiana has provided $71 million of financing against Wildhorse, a 188-unit apartment property in Chesterfield, Mo The financing allowed the property’s owner, Great Lakes Capital of South Bend, Ind, to retire construction...
Rentvcom A venture of Hankey Investment Co and Jamison Properties has opened Kurve on Wilshire, a 200-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The 23-story property, at 2801 Sunset Place, has a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL Income Property Trust Inc has paid $84 million, or $411,765/unit, for the 204-unit Rockwell apartment property in Berlin, Mass, about 40 miles west of Boston The Chicago REIT, whose shares do not trade...
Multi-Housing News The Cordish Cos has broken ground on Three Light, a 288-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The Baltimore company is building the 19-story property at the corner of Truman Road and Main Street It will have studio, one- and...