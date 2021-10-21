Log In or Subscribe to read more
IRA Capital has paid $153 million, or $1,492/sf, for the Post, a 102,500-square-foot office property in Beverly Hills, Calif The Irvine, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Worthe Real Estate Group and Invesco Real...
Houston Business Journal Group RMC has bought 5718 Westheimer Road, a 491,092-square-foot office building in Houston’s Galleria area JLL Capital Markets brokered the deal for the seller, which was not identified The purchase price was not...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for commercial properties continued their skyward trajectory, climbing another 224 percent in September, putting them 1244 percent higher on the year so far and 1614 percent greater than they were a...
Flywheel Capital has paid $6685 million, or $22312/sf, for Gateway Centre, a 299,614-square-foot office property in the Denver suburb of Aurora, Colo The local investor purchased the property from Equus Investment Partnership XI LP, a $38778 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL Income Property Trust Inc has paid $84 million, or $411,765/unit, for the 204-unit Rockwell apartment property in Berlin, Mass, about 40 miles west of Boston The Chicago REIT, whose shares do not trade...
South Florida Business Journal The Carlyle Group has sold its stake in the B Ocean Resort Fort Lauderdale hotel in South Florida as part of a recapitalization of the 481-room property Rockpoint Group of Boston bought the stake in a deal that values...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Related Cos has bought Dunwoody Glen, a 510-unit apartment property in Atlanta for $842 million, or about $165,098/unit The New York company acquired the complex from The Sterling Group of Mishawaka, Ind, in a deal...
Charlotte Business Journal Delray Ventures has paid $13 million, or about $50893/sf, for a 25,544-square-foot mixed-use property at 1406 Winnifred St in Charlotte, NC The local investor bought the building from The Dilweg Cos of Durham, NC Trinity...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Icaria on Pinellas, a 236-unit apartment complex in Tarpon Springs, Fla, has been sold for $6565 million, or about $278,178/unit A venture of Backstreets Capital and Atlantic American Partners sold the property to RSE...