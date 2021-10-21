Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Construction is expected to start by the end of the year on Mesquite 365, a 550,000-square-foot industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas City Council recently approved a deal for the development of the $60...
The Real Deal Scale Lending has provided $48 million of construction financing for the development of the 144-unit apartment project at 64 Centre Ave in New Rochelle, NY Allstate Ventures is constructing the 14-story building, which is the first...
REBusiness Online A venture of Greenlight Communities and Holualoa Cos is planning to build Cabana Bridges, a 288-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The property will be built at 20 East Congress St, on a site that the venture had bought...
Rentvcom A venture of Hankey Investment Co and Jamison Properties has opened Kurve on Wilshire, a 200-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The 23-story property, at 2801 Sunset Place, has a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with...
Multi-Housing News The Cordish Cos has broken ground on Three Light, a 288-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The Baltimore company is building the 19-story property at the corner of Truman Road and Main Street It will have studio, one- and...
Bldup Citizens Bank has provided $1748 million of construction financing for the 224,106-square-foot laboratory project at 66 Galen St in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass A venture of the Davis Cos and Boston Development Group is constructing...
Boston Business Journal A venture led by Lincoln Property Co plans on constructing a 650,000-square-foot laboratory building in Boston The 13-story property is being planned for a 11-acre parcel in the city’s Seaport District, next to the 601...
Commercial Observer Starwood Property Trust has provided $96 million of construction financing for the development of the 386-unit apartment project at 425 Summit Ave in Jersey City, NJ Meridian Capital Group arranged the debt on behalf of Spitzer...
CGI+ Real Estate Strategies will start work soon on the 639 La Brea mixed-use development in Los Angeles The local investment company is building the eight-story property at 639 La Brea Ave, about five miles west of the city’s downtown It will...