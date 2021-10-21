Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Group RMC has bought 5718 Westheimer Road, a 491,092-square-foot office building in Houston’s Galleria area JLL Capital Markets brokered the deal for the seller, which was not identified The purchase price was not...
The Real Deal Scale Lending has provided $48 million of construction financing for the development of the 144-unit apartment project at 64 Centre Ave in New Rochelle, NY Allstate Ventures is constructing the 14-story building, which is the first...
Bldup A venture of Toll Brothers Inc and Principal Real Estate Investors has secured $68 million of construction financing to build the 300-unit Atwood apartment project in the Boston suburb of Saugus, Mass Citizens Bank and Comerica Bank provided...
REBusiness Online A venture of Greenlight Communities and Holualoa Cos is planning to build Cabana Bridges, a 288-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The property will be built at 20 East Congress St, on a site that the venture had bought...
Rentvcom A venture of Hankey Investment Co and Jamison Properties has opened Kurve on Wilshire, a 200-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The 23-story property, at 2801 Sunset Place, has a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with...
Multi-Housing News The Cordish Cos has broken ground on Three Light, a 288-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The Baltimore company is building the 19-story property at the corner of Truman Road and Main Street It will have studio, one- and...
Bldup Citizens Bank has provided $1748 million of construction financing for the 224,106-square-foot laboratory project at 66 Galen St in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass A venture of the Davis Cos and Boston Development Group is constructing...
Boston Business Journal A venture led by Lincoln Property Co plans on constructing a 650,000-square-foot laboratory building in Boston The 13-story property is being planned for a 11-acre parcel in the city’s Seaport District, next to the 601...
Commercial Observer Starwood Property Trust has provided $96 million of construction financing for the development of the 386-unit apartment project at 425 Summit Ave in Jersey City, NJ Meridian Capital Group arranged the debt on behalf of Spitzer...