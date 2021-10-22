Log In or Subscribe to read more
Timberland Partners has paid $435 million, or $258,928/unit, for the 168-unit Vincent Woods Apartments in the Minneapolis suburb of Rogers, Minn The Bloomington, Minn, company purchased the property from its developer, Trident Development of Saint...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $780 million CMBS loan that KKR & Co had assumed as part of its purchase of a portfolio of 48 select- and limited-service hotels with 6,402 rooms has been extended by another six years to June 2027...
FoxRock Properties has paid $435 million for the 76,698-square-foot office and retail building at 176 Federal St in Boston The Quincy, Mass, company bought the property from Charter Capital Management Inc of Boston in a deal brokered by Newmark...
Baltimore Business Journal MDH Properties has paid $242 million, or $16388/sf, for two warehouses with a combined 147,672 square feet in the Baltimore suburb of Hunt Valley, Md The Atlanta investor bought the properties from an undisclosed seller...
KKR & Co has acquired a portfolio of 48 select- and limited-service hotels with 6,402 rooms in a deal that included the assumption of what had been a troubled $780 million CMBS loan The loan is securitized through Credit Suisse Commercial Mortgage...
Intercontinental Real Estate Corp has paid $114 million, or $77551/sf, for Denver Logistics Center, a 147,000-square-foot industrial property in Denver The Boston investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Karis Capital and AEW...
IRA Capital has paid $153 million, or $1,492/sf, for the Post, a 102,500-square-foot office property in Beverly Hills, Calif The Irvine, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Worthe Real Estate Group and Invesco Real...
Houston Business Journal Group RMC has bought 5718 Westheimer Road, a 491,092-square-foot office building in Houston’s Galleria area JLL Capital Markets brokered the deal for the seller, which was not identified The purchase price was not...
Terreno Realty Corp has paid $44 million, or $1,419/sf, for a 31,000-square-foot industrial building on a six-acre parcel across from Newark Liberty International Airport and near Port Newark in Elizabeth, NJ The San Francisco REIT, with a portfolio...