Mack Real Estate Group is taking its alternative-lending business public The New York investment manager has filed to take Claros Mortgage Trust Inc, which has a portfolio of $755 billion of senior and subordinate loans and has funded $115 billion...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Trinity Property Group and College Town Communities has paid $432 million, or $75,789/room, for the 570-room Campus Palms student-housing property in Tampa, Fla, two blocks from the University...
Natixis has provided $53 million of financing against the 192-unit River Haus Apartments in the Cincinnati suburb of Covington, Ky The five-year loan allowed the property’s developer, Flaherty & Collins Properties of Indianapolis, to take...
Timberland Partners has paid $435 million, or $258,928/unit, for the 168-unit Vincent Woods Apartments in the Minneapolis suburb of Rogers, Minn The Bloomington, Minn, company purchased the property from its developer, Trident Development of Saint...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $780 million CMBS loan that KKR & Co had assumed as part of its purchase of a portfolio of 48 select- and limited-service hotels with 6,402 rooms has been extended by another six years to June 2027...
FoxRock Properties has paid $435 million for the 76,698-square-foot office and retail building at 176 Federal St in Boston The Quincy, Mass, company bought the property from Charter Capital Management Inc of Boston in a deal brokered by Newmark...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders led by Wells Fargo Bank and Deutsche Bank has provided $450 million of financing against the 1 million-square-foot Americas Tower office building in Manhattan The loan allowed the...
The Real Deal Scale Lending has provided $48 million of construction financing for the development of the 144-unit apartment project at 64 Centre Ave in New Rochelle, NY Allstate Ventures is constructing the 14-story building, which is the first...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $779 million of financing against the 76-unit Townhouse on the Park apartments in the Long Island City area of Queens, NY The loan allowed the property’s developer and...