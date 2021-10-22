Log In or Subscribe to read more
Provender Partners has paid $30 million, or $5263/sf, for Provender Midwest Distribution Center, a 570,028-square-foot industrial property in Manteno, Ill The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased the property from Cardinal Industrial of Sherman...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Trinity Property Group and College Town Communities has paid $432 million, or $75,789/room, for the 570-room Campus Palms student-housing property in Tampa, Fla, two blocks from the University...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Avanti Residential has entered Florida, Kansas and Utah this year, purchasing six properties with 2,333 units for a total of $573 million The 16-year-old Denver company previously had focused on Arizona and...
Klingbeil Capital Management has paid $495 million, or $361,313/unit, for Avery at TownCentre, a 137-unit apartment property in Brentwood, Calif The Manassas, Va, investment manager purchased the property from ConAm Group, which had acquired it in...
Timberland Partners has paid $435 million, or $258,928/unit, for the 168-unit Vincent Woods Apartments in the Minneapolis suburb of Rogers, Minn The Bloomington, Minn, company purchased the property from its developer, Trident Development of Saint...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $780 million CMBS loan that KKR & Co had assumed as part of its purchase of a portfolio of 48 select- and limited-service hotels with 6,402 rooms has been extended by another six years to June 2027...
FoxRock Properties has paid $435 million for the 76,698-square-foot office and retail building at 176 Federal St in Boston The Quincy, Mass, company bought the property from Charter Capital Management Inc of Boston in a deal brokered by Newmark...
Baltimore Business Journal MDH Properties has paid $242 million, or $16388/sf, for two warehouses with a combined 147,672 square feet in the Baltimore suburb of Hunt Valley, Md The Atlanta investor bought the properties from an undisclosed seller...
KKR & Co has acquired a portfolio of 48 select- and limited-service hotels with 6,402 rooms in a deal that included the assumption of what had been a troubled $780 million CMBS loan The loan is securitized through Credit Suisse Commercial Mortgage...