LaSalle Investment Management has paid $1556 million, or $341,228/unit, for Ely at The Curve, a 456-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Chicago investment manager purchased the property from Calida Group of Las Vegas, which had acquired it in...
Provender Partners has paid $30 million, or $5263/sf, for Provender Midwest Distribution Center, a 570,028-square-foot industrial property in Manteno, Ill The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased the property from Cardinal Industrial of Sherman...
Mack Real Estate Group is taking its alternative-lending business public The New York investment manager has filed to take Claros Mortgage Trust Inc, which has a portfolio of $755 billion of senior and subordinate loans and has funded $115 billion...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Avanti Residential has entered Florida, Kansas and Utah this year, purchasing six properties with 2,333 units for a total of $573 million The 16-year-old Denver company previously had focused on Arizona and...
Klingbeil Capital Management has paid $495 million, or $361,313/unit, for Avery at TownCentre, a 137-unit apartment property in Brentwood, Calif The Manassas, Va, investment manager purchased the property from ConAm Group, which had acquired it in...
Natixis has provided $53 million of financing against the 192-unit River Haus Apartments in the Cincinnati suburb of Covington, Ky The five-year loan allowed the property’s developer, Flaherty & Collins Properties of Indianapolis, to take...
Timberland Partners has paid $435 million, or $258,928/unit, for the 168-unit Vincent Woods Apartments in the Minneapolis suburb of Rogers, Minn The Bloomington, Minn, company purchased the property from its developer, Trident Development of Saint...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $780 million CMBS loan that KKR & Co had assumed as part of its purchase of a portfolio of 48 select- and limited-service hotels with 6,402 rooms has been extended by another six years to June 2027...
FoxRock Properties has paid $435 million for the 76,698-square-foot office and retail building at 176 Federal St in Boston The Quincy, Mass, company bought the property from Charter Capital Management Inc of Boston in a deal brokered by Newmark...