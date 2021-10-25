Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The value of the Montgomery Mall in suburban Philadelphia, which until June was owned by Simon Property Group, has declined to $575 million, based on an April appraisal The 11 million-square-foot shopping...
Crain’s New York Business A venture led by Pershing Square Capital Management and the Georgetown Co is offering for sale the 513,638-square-foot office building at 787 11th Ave in Manhattan Cushman & Wakefield has been tapped to market the...
KKR & Co has acquired a portfolio of 48 select- and limited-service hotels with 6,402 rooms in a deal that included the assumption of what had been a troubled $780 million CMBS loan The loan is securitized through Credit Suisse Commercial Mortgage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 353-room Marriott Hanover hotel in the northern New Jersey community of Whippany, NJ, has been appraised at a value of $661 million, one-third less than its value less than two years ago The latest...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Anderson Mall in Anderson, SC, has been put up for sale through Newmark’s national mall team A total of 355,198 square feet of the 670,640-sf enclosed mall serve as collateral for a $1622 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Capital Group is finalizing the deed-in-lieu of foreclosure transfer of the Rimrock Mall in Billings, Mont, to Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2013-LC12, which holds a $7277 million loan...
Dallas Morning News Towers at Park Central, a two-building office complex in Dallas, has been brought to the sales market JLL has the listing for the property, with about 850,000 square feet near the southwest corner of LBJ Freeway and North Central...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The EpiCentre mixed-use property in Charlotte, NC, whose $85 million CMBS loan moved to special servicing earlier this year, has been appraised at a value of $87 million, down from $1305 million in 2014 The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $842 million CMBS loan against the Square One Mall in the Boston suburb of Saugus, Mass, which was slated to mature in January, has been extended by five years to January 2027 The loan, securitized...